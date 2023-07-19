‘Barbie’ Movie’s Margot Robbie on Theories That Ken Is Gay

There have been theories from fans that Ken is gay in the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, and Margot Robbie finally gave a definite answer to address said speculations.

In a new interview with Attitude, the 33-year-old Australian actress noted that Barbie Land is inclusive, however, “they are all dolls. So, they don’t have actually have sexual orientations because they don’t have any reproductive organs, we figured.”

Basically, the answer is: Ken is not gay, nor anyone in Barbie Land, including Barbie herself. That’s not to say that the film is not inclusive and is void of LGBTQ+ representation. In fact, trans actress Hari Nef and openly gay actor Scott Evans are starring in ‘Barbie’, and Robbie said that they “wanted everyone to feel represented in the movie.”

The ‘Babylon’ actress shared that she and the producers were more focused on “what energy they [the actors] brought to it as opposed to, like, trying to tick specific boxes.”

“We wanted Barbie Land to feel incredibly inclusive. And we wanted this film to feel like everyone was welcome. So, it was so important that, kind of, every person that was, like, coming aboard the party would be able to represent someone else that could be watching this movie,” Robbie further stated.

The much awaited ‘Barbie’ movie is set to be released in theaters on July 21. In the meantime, you can watch Robbie (who stars as Barbie) and Ryan Gosling’s (who plays the role of Ken) interview here:

Also dropping ‘Barbie’ movie’s trailer here:

Source: attitude.co.uk