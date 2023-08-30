Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’ Teaser Is Super Steamy

November is about to get super steamy with ‘Saltburn’, which is starring hotties Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Oscar award-winning Emerald Fennell, and aside from the two actors, the cast also includes: Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

Advertisement

Keoghan is playing the role of Oliver Quick while Elordi is portraying the character of Felix Catton. ‘Saltburn’s synopsis via Coming Soon reads:

“Fennell brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Moreover, the announcement video for the official teaser shows Keoghan seductively stripping in front of Elordi. They are at some sort of field, and Elordi is enjoying watching Keoghan’s strip show while eating a lollipop.

Advertisement

Despite both of them wearing sunglasses, you can just feel the sexual tension in their stares, and Elordi even briefly flashes a smirk while intently watching Keoghan… ‘Saltburn’ is set to make the fall season very hot as it will be in theaters on November 24.

In the meantime, you can watch the super steamy teaser announcement and official trailer:

#SALTBURN teaser trailer this Wednesday. Written and directed by Academy Award Winner Emerald Fennell, the film stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike. In theaters November 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/rJybqNYjma — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2023

Advertisement

Source: comingsoon.net-yahoo.com/entertainment