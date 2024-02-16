Barry Keoghan Is Looking Very Sexy in His Valentine’s Suit

by

Barry Keoghan sure knows how to give an amazing gift for Valentine’s Day, as he did a V sexy photoshoot with Bumble for the occasion.

Let’s start off with the third photo, which shows the 31-year-old Irish actor lying in bed while wearing a blue tank top with yellow lining, paired with jeans. Not to mention, he is looking seductively at the camera with his top slightly riding up.

(c) Instagram: @bumble / @venetialscott
Meanwhile, Keoghan is baring more skin in the second pic, where he is leaning against a pool table. His outfit? An unbuttoned shirt, showing off his toned abs, paired with jeans and a brown belt with a big gold buckle.

(c) Instagram: @bumble / @venetialscott

Last, but most certainly not the least, the ‘Saltburn’ actor is completely shirtless and wearing short shorts in the first photo, where he can also be seen doing a manspread… Let’s not forget the fact that he is doing a sexy pose with both of his hands behind his head, and you can just see the photo for yourself:

(c) Instagram: @bumble / @venetialscott
Of course, the comments section is filled with V THIRSTY reactions, and here are some of them:

“Forgive me father for I have zoomed,” Instagram user @inthenadine wrote.

“not today, Satan!!! i will not spend another hour fantasizing about Barry Keoghan! i will go back to my job doing very important work….
oh hell, who am i kidding. today is over. I need to lie down now,” @tiredolemomma expressed.

“Every day, I am so grateful to Ireland,” @persephone5493 also commented.

It was certainly a HAPPY Valentine’s Day for all of us who have seen Barry Keoghan’s steamy Bumble pics. 😉

Source: thecut.com

