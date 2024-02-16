Barry Keoghan Is Looking Very Sexy in His Valentine’s Suit

Barry Keoghan sure knows how to give an amazing gift for Valentine’s Day, as he did a V sexy photoshoot with Bumble for the occasion.

Let’s start off with the third photo, which shows the 31-year-old Irish actor lying in bed while wearing a blue tank top with yellow lining, paired with jeans. Not to mention, he is looking seductively at the camera with his top slightly riding up.

Meanwhile, Keoghan is baring more skin in the second pic, where he is leaning against a pool table. His outfit? An unbuttoned shirt, showing off his toned abs, paired with jeans and a brown belt with a big gold buckle.

Last, but most certainly not the least, the ‘Saltburn’ actor is completely shirtless and wearing short shorts in the first photo, where he can also be seen doing a manspread… Let’s not forget the fact that he is doing a sexy pose with both of his hands behind his head, and you can just see the photo for yourself:

Of course, the comments section is filled with V THIRSTY reactions, and here are some of them:

“Forgive me father for I have zoomed,” Instagram user @inthenadine wrote.

“not today, Satan!!! i will not spend another hour fantasizing about Barry Keoghan! i will go back to my job doing very important work….

oh hell, who am i kidding. today is over. I need to lie down now,” @tiredolemomma expressed.

“Every day, I am so grateful to Ireland,” @persephone5493 also commented.

It was certainly a HAPPY Valentine’s Day for all of us who have seen Barry Keoghan’s steamy Bumble pics. 😉

