Barry Keoghan Opens Up About His Shocking ‘Saltburn’ Nude Scene

Barry Keoghan recently expressed his sentiments on filming a shocking scene in ‘Saltburn’ where he was fully naked while grooving to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 song “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

SPOILER incoming…

On Sunday, the 31-year-old Irish actor talked to TMZ after the 2024 Golden Globes, expressing that he “loved” stripping down for the scene. The nude scene is a conclusion of the film, and it shows a fully naked Keoghan dancing through the Saltburn estate.

Not to mention, he was reportedly not wearing a prosthetic penis during the scene, which you can watch here:

Moreover, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ star previously opened up about filming his nude scene in a November 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It totally felt right. It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah… it was fun,” he stated.

Keoghan further shared,

“The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit, ehhh. But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.'”

‘Saltburn’ is available for streaming on Prime Video.

