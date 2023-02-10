Barry Keoghan to “Shock” Viewers in Homoerotic Film with Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan are starring in an upcoming thriller film, ‘Saltburn,’ which will center on obsession.

While the details of the movie have been kept under wraps, it is described as a “story of obsession,” set in the early 2000s in a college town called Saltburn. Keoghan’s Scouser character reportedly develops an obsession with his affluent aristocrat classmate, portrayed by Elordi.

It is said that ‘Saltburn’s tone is similar to the 1999 thriller/drama film, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ Aside from Elordi and Keoghan, the cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver, among others.

Moreover, a source told World of Reel‘s Jordan Ruimy that Keoghan’s portrayal in the upcoming Emerald Fennell feature “will shock you.” A further opinion on the movie claims that “there’s a lot of nudity and explicit scenes that will get them talking […]”

“I hope these scenes don’t undermine other aspects of the film. In my opinion this movie is drastically better than “Promising Young Woman,” so if that got nominated for best picture, best editing, best screenplay, it would be a shame if this didn’t. However, Emerald is 2/2 for controversial endings. Not everyone will be happy, I fear,” the anonymous source stated.

The official release date of ‘Saltburn’ has yet to be announced, but it is rumored for a potential Cannes premiere. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the film’s worldwide streaming rights.

