Bartender, Bearded, Babe: Instinct Hottie of the Week is Matías Constenla

Those eyes, that beard, that… everything. Matías Constenla is our latest Hottie of the Week because, well, duh, look at him. Outside of him being super handsome he’s also been one of the biggest parts of the New York City nightlife over the past couple of years. He’s now transitioned his world 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles where he will hopefully be able to continue his successful career in bartending and then some after the situation we are in is the past.

He also has a characteristic that is important in life: the ability to be funny. Matías’ social media is constantly filled with a ton of humorous jokes that go beyond the basic GIF posting as he’s able to blend being hilarious and sexy at the same time. A lethal combination for any gay guy to have.

Check out more about him below where he discusses being “thicc” and why being part of The Big Apple meant so much to him.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I have a great ass from doing heavy sets of squats and deadlifts.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Guys like how thicc I am. They love my legs and ass.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I love me a hairy belly, but besides physically when a guy is funny it’s such a huge turn on.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

Working at one of the most iconic still standing gay bars in NYC. I got to meet so many interesting people and got close to a lot of gay nightlife people.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’ve been told by many people that they enjoy my Facebook posts and how it always makes them laugh. So I would really like to maybe work on that. Not sure what. Write or maybe even do stand up one day. I think it would be fun and I think I may be able to do it well.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Very happily single.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time.

Clue.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Christopher Meloni. I have been aggressively posting about him recently.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Chicken Parmigiana.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

CD I would have on an island is Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I was surprised when I was asked to be on here. I’ve seen who has been the hottie of the week before so I’m in good company and grateful.

Learn more about Matías by following him on Instagram here.