Baseballer Kieran Lovegrove Came Out As Bi

Minor league baseball player Kieran Lovegrove has come out as bisexual.

The pitcher shared his truth with the world through an interview with ESPN. The 27-year-old talked about his journey through the sport and his struggle to overcome near homelessness, depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. Lovegrove even admitted that he once considered committing suicide. Of course, hiding his bisexuality didn’t help matters.

So why is Kieran Lovegrove sharing these facts now? He says that talking about the substance abuse, financial hardship, and inadequate housing could help to save someone else. During his nine-year professional baseball career, Lovegrove says he saw many of his minor-league teammates facing the same issues. And he’s sure there are other bisexual players who are quietly dealing with being in the closet.

“Baseball is a game of statistics,” Lovegrove said. “And if you want to tell me that I’m the only queer person in baseball, I’m just not going to agree with you.”

He then added, “Someone is terrified because it’s a terrifying prospect to come out. I do encourage any one of them to reach out to me.”

Now that he’s come out, Kieran Lovegrove is one of two openly LGBTQ players actively playing in professional American baseball. The other player being Bryan Ruby who came out last month.

Lovegrove just finished a season with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. With support from his girlfriend Celina Felton, who he’s been dating since 2018, Lovegrove has been going to therapy and working on his finances. Plus, the athlete is now four years sober and he hopes to share his success with the world. Congratulations to him.

