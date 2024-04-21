Baywatch Beef + Super-Hero Vibes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Gustavo Correa, who can selfie with the best of them.

Advertisement

Austin got ready for a night swim…

Thiago Boss was giving super-hero vibes:

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung pondered life from his pillow:

Advertisement

Chris Bednarik served up some beefy “Baywatch” realness:

Advertisement

Matheus Cunha got his second layer of sun under deep blue skies:

Max and Andrés made out at Coachella:

Advertisement

Romance novel cover guy Kevin Davis cowboyed-up for a shoot:

Advertisement

Austin Day played Uber driver:

Advertisement

Sander Jennings embraced body positivity:

Josh Mair is looking posh in Spain:

Advertisement

Dylan Efron sends regards from Down Under:

Advertisement

Bruno Baba took a poll:

Advertisement

Former “Who’s The Boss” star Danny Pintauro struck a pose:

Joel Wieneke has a coconut, and he’s not afraid to use it: