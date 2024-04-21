Baywatch Beef + Super-Hero Vibes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Gustavo Correa, who can selfie with the best of them.
Austin got ready for a night swim…
Thiago Boss was giving super-hero vibes:
Okkar Min Maung pondered life from his pillow:
Chris Bednarik served up some beefy “Baywatch” realness:
Matheus Cunha got his second layer of sun under deep blue skies:
Max and Andrés made out at Coachella:
Romance novel cover guy Kevin Davis cowboyed-up for a shoot:
Austin Day played Uber driver:
Sander Jennings embraced body positivity:
Josh Mair is looking posh in Spain:
Dylan Efron sends regards from Down Under:
Bruno Baba took a poll:
Former “Who’s The Boss” star Danny Pintauro struck a pose:
Joel Wieneke has a coconut, and he’s not afraid to use it: