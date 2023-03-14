Baz Luhrmann’s Daughter Opens Up About Rumors That Her Father Is Gay

Acclaimed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin’s daughter, Lilly, recently opened up about her father’s gay rumors, and how it has been like dealing with them.

During an appearance on Phoebe Burgess’ Under The Gloss podcast, the 19-year-old revealed:

“I did get followed to school, by a truck that was paparazzi … They were bullying my dad there for a little bit there.”

“I specifically remember I was driving in the car, on the radio, this guy was like, ‘Today we’re going to be discussing, is Baz Luhrmann gay? Breaking news, they sleep in two different bedrooms,'” she added.

Lilly continued by sharing that she had to deal with the rumors even at school, recalling:

“And I went to school and the kids were like, ‘Is your dad gay?'”

“That was the first time I felt embarrassed … Not embarrassed, but more like, ‘Why are these people talking about my dad?’ ‘Why are they making fun?’ I’m like, ‘They just have different sleeping schedules,'” she expressed.

Moreover, Lilly explained how those rumors brought her to a realization that her upbringing wasn’t exactly what is considered to be conventional like other children. She further stated,

“I mean, I’m not traumatized for life by it. I’ve gotten over it. There’s worse things to go through. But it was the first time I was aware something was a bit amiss.”

Back in 2014, filmmaker Luhrmann confirmed that he and Catherine do not share a bed.

“We worked out a long time ago that we both need space. We are surrounded by our teams of staff all day every day, whether traveling, at work and at our homes. I was finding I was saying things in passing that weren’t properly thought through, things would become fraught. We both needed time to ourselves,” he shared.

However, the ‘Elvis’ director noted that they always have a “very romantic” Saturday date night, where they get to “spend plenty of quality time together.” Luhrmann has been married to Catherine since 1997, and they have two children: Lilly and 17-year-old son William.

Source: dailymail.co.uk