BBC Drops First-Look Images of Jonathan Groff’s “Mysterious Key Role”

It was recently announced that Jonathan Groff will be joining the cast of BBC’s ‘Doctor Who,’ and not long after, the network also dropped some first-look images of the actor’s highly anticipated character.

Further details about the ‘Glee’ star’s role has yet to be disclosed. As of this writing, the only thing we know about his character is that it is described as a “mysterious key role,” which just leaves viewers anticipating for it even more.

In the two first-look photos that was released, Groff can be seen posing alongside the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, as well as Millie Gibson who is playing the role of the Doctor’s new assistant.

All three of them are wearing elegant Regency-era outfits — with the 38-year-old actor and singer sporting a blue ensemble for his upper attire, paired with black trousers and black knee-high boots.

Moreover, Groff previously expressed his excitement in joining the cast of ‘Doctor Who,’ stating:

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Meanwhile, one of the show’s writers, Russell T Davies, added:

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Now dropping the first-look photos of Groff as his “mysterious key role” in ‘Doctor Who’:

Source: attitude.co.uk