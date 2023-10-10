BBC Drops First-Look Photos of Upcoming Gay Drama

BBC recently dropped the first-look photos of the upcoming gay drama, ‘Lost Boys & Fairies’, starring Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Young is portraying the character of Gabriel who is described as a “singer and artiste-extraordinaire.” Meanwhile, Fee is playing the role of his partner named Andy, and the series “tells the tender, glittering story” of their “journey to adoption.”

According to the synopsis released by BBC, ‘Lost Boys & Fairies’ will also show “Gabriel’s performances at queer club-space ‘Neverland’, charting his journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself.”

Aside from actors Young and Fee, the cast of the series also includes: Elizabeth Berrington, Sharon D Clarke, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Arwel Gruffydd, Shaheen Jafargholi, Mali Ann Rees, William Thomas, Gwyneth Keyworth, and Gwawr Loader, among others actors and actresses.

Moreover, the upcoming gay drama, which was filmed in and around Cardiff, is created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, and directed by James Kent. Not to mention, lead actor Fee also shared the first-look photos of the show on his Instagram account, and on the caption, he wrote:

“… First look at LOST BOYS & FAIRIES written by @dafyddjames … coming soon to @bbcone & @bbciplayer so excited for this stunner of a story”

‘Lost Boys & Fairies’ is set to be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024. In the meantime, here are the first-look photos:

