BD Wong, Bowen Yang, & Others Talk ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens’

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, the only scripted live-action series on Comedy Central, has officially returned for its highly anticipated third season.

Created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, and inspired by the actress/comedian’s real-life story of growing up in Queens, New York, audiences will continue follow its titular character as she attempts to finally find some meaning in her life, all while keeping up with the family they have grown to adore. Raised by her dad, Wally (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn), alongside her cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her loved ones as she navigates young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

The hit series has never shied away from being bold and blunt, and Awkwafina once again pulls out all the stops as Season 3 delivers emotional character development and explores themes of identity and success.

Additionally, this season will include Jennifer Esposito as a recurring guest and feature several exciting guest stars like Michael Bolton, Lea DeLaria, and Frankie Muniz.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Hsiao, Wong, Chinn, and Yang to talk about what else viewers can expect from Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, as well as the show’s evolution, its relatability, representation, and much more. Check out the full video interviews below.

BD Wong (Wally) & Lori Tan Chinn (Grandma)…

Bowen Yang (Edmund) & Teresa Hsiao (Co-creator)…