BDSM Video Of NYC Council Candidate Leaks Online

New York City Council candidate Zack Weiner is facing controversy after a video of himself engaging in BDSM play leaked online.

According to the Jerusalem Post, 26-year-old actor Zack Weiner, who also happens to be Dora the Explorer co-creator Eric Weiner’s son, is running for the Upper West Side of Manhattan’s City Council.

In his campaign, Weiner has focused on promises of improving the citizen’s quality of life and financial literacy. And while Weiner was, until recently, a relative unknown in the race, he’s suddenly become a hot topic. A large reason for that is the public’s sudden interest in his sex life.

Specifically, the catalyst for this pivot was the leaking of a sexually charged video starring Zack Weiner. In the video, the Democratic candidate is seen restrained and gagged. Meanwhile, a dominatrix dressed in leather pours hot wax over him, clips his nipples with clothespins, and more.

As the New York Post reports, the video found its way to Twitter and started to circulate online. The original post came from an anonymous account alleging to be friends with the leather-clad woman. And while Weiner’s campaign team was able to get the video removed momentarily, it later reappeared on Twitter.

“My magnificent domme friend played with Upper West Side city council candidate Zack Weiner and I’m the only one who has the footage,” reads the tweet.

Zack Weiner later released a statement to address the video.

“I didn’t want anyone to see that, but here we are,” he said in the statement. “I am not ashamed of the private video circulating of me on Twitter. This was a recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time, for fun. Like many young people, I have grown into a world where some of our most private moments have been documented online.”

pic.twitter.com/tCEqcQ1rmR — Zack Weiner for the Upper West Side (@ELECTWEINER) June 19, 2021

In a talk with The Post, Weiner shared more details about the situation. According to him, the video was the aftermath of meeting a former girlfriend during a Halloween party in 2019. Weiner, though, refused to name the woman in the video.

“I am a proud BDSMer. I like BDSM activity,” Weiner told The Post before adding that he doesn’t know how the video ended up online. “It’s definitely a violation of trust.”

We’ll see how this video leak will affect Zack Weiner’s campaign when the election goes into full swing on November 2.

Source: The Jerusalem Post, The New York Post,