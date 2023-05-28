Beach Bears, Austin Wolf, Rocking The Red + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Karlitos Amarilla (above), who felt refreshed.

Advertisement

Austin Wolf got his Pride on in Puerto Vallarta:

The men of MegaWoof America threw down in Seattle:

Advertisement

Justin and Erik celebrated two years together:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris was feeling beautifulness:

Advertisement

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens is one of the faces of new Savage X Fenty line:

DJ Felipe Ferreira served up serious porn stache:

Advertisement

Laurence and Stace did the beach bears thing in Pensacola:

Advertisement

Arthur Nory trained all week:

Advertisement

Chris Salvatore cleaned up for his birthday:

Recording artist John Duff dropped his new single “House On Fire:”

Advertisement

Bobby Maru returned to InstaLand after studying for a big test:

Advertisement

Austin rocked a red speedo in Dallas:

Advertisement

ArmWrestlingWhisperer can whisper to us any time – that voice (sound up):