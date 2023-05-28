Beach Bears, Austin Wolf, Rocking The Red + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Karlitos Amarilla (above), who felt refreshed.
Austin Wolf got his Pride on in Puerto Vallarta:
The men of MegaWoof America threw down in Seattle:
Justin and Erik celebrated two years together:
Elliott Norris was feeling beautifulness:
Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens is one of the faces of new Savage X Fenty line:
DJ Felipe Ferreira served up serious porn stache:
Laurence and Stace did the beach bears thing in Pensacola:
Arthur Nory trained all week:
Chris Salvatore cleaned up for his birthday:
Recording artist John Duff dropped his new single “House On Fire:”
Bobby Maru returned to InstaLand after studying for a big test:
Austin rocked a red speedo in Dallas:
ArmWrestlingWhisperer can whisper to us any time – that voice (sound up):