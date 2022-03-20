Beach Bodies, Buff In Blue & More Eye Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Insta posts this week starting with Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo who made a mud bath look fun…
…while Shomari Francis surrendered to the shower:
Nick Fleming brought some silver fox flavor to his Saturday morning selfie:
Max Emerson figured he’d skip the skiing and go right to the hot tub:
John Duff was looking buff:
And Anthony Bowens picked up a different kind of weight at the gym:
Bruno Baba’s smile is a “thing of beauty:”
Ronnie Woo served up some Hawaiian beach body:
Danell Leyva and Nile Wilson threw some high bar action:
Adam Powell became the rainbow:
Fitness Papi was big and beefy in blue:
And speaking of blue, WriterRed can seriously wear those gym shorts:
Luis Viera thinks he can’t dance, but we like his moves just fine:
Keiynan Lonsdale got fancy for Vogue Hong Kong: