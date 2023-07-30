Beach Bodies + Pec Poundage + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Mexican actor Polo Morin, who was happy in a hammock.

Advertisement

Gustavo used SPF50 on the freckles:

Shomari Francis took his inner child to the park:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing chilled at AIRE Ancient Baths in Chicago:

Advertisement

Bear soup was on the menu in Austin:

Advertisement

Lyle Anthony simmered in the summer sun:

Mr. Dnsk dared to drop the towel:

Advertisement

Guto Oliviera found his Monday mood:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis made some new friends:

Advertisement

Pierre and Guilherme tried to see who had the best quad game:

Wanderson embraced the orange:

Advertisement

Evan Lamicella served up his best surfer boy…

Advertisement

…while Ali was giving you merman vibes:

Advertisement

Kevin Carnell was ready for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour:

Curt pondered pec poundage:

Advertisement

Shade Andrew was feeling bliss and blessings at the beach: