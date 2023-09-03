Bear Hugs, Summer In Switzerland + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Matt Pappadia, who was making weekend plans.

Advertisement

Chef Sean O’Donnell returned to the land of Insta after two years:

Joel Green raised the temperature in the desert:

Advertisement

Tyler makes putt putt golf seem much more interesting:

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung has a new favorite song:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris did pasta in Capri:

If beauty is only skin deep, Gustavo has got some deep skin:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis was floating in Florence:

Advertisement

Karlitos Amarilla said goodbye to summer in Switzerland:

Advertisement

Trevor LaPaglia enjoyed Sunday cuddles:

Felipe hugged Ipanema Beach:

Advertisement

BigDipper was podcasting in Palm Springs:

Advertisement

Kevin Carnell was Fire Island fine:

Advertisement

Almog Genish gave good smile:

Who likes bear hugs? These two.

Advertisement

Bruno Baba looked back on his fitness journey:

Leave a Comment