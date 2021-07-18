Bear Week, Birthdays, Beagles And More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week…

First up, Neil Patrick Harris and his co-pilot Gidget safely ferried across the pool. #happydog

Atlas Grant (Tankerbear88) hugged it out celebrating his husbear’s birthday:

Doctor of Dental Medicine Curtis Fitzgerald found some magic at the bottom of a waterfall:

Personal coach Carson Tueller shared some thoughts (and a selfie) on his relationship with his body:

Fabrício Ternes began a new love story with his new beagle, Boris:

Ruben Rod and Alex Tikas sent greetings from a ‘naughty-cal’ themed party during Bear Week in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

HawaiiMuscleBear couldn’t resist his New York City hotel room mirror. Ace, Ace, baby…

We’re not sure what ‘cowbrothers’ are, but SuperBearInUtah has us intrigued:

Jason Carter tuned out the noise:

Fashion designer Daniel Sheehan tried on some new shirts:

Colin O’Leary was COMMITTED to his “Vogue” tribute (catch that fan, Colin!)

Wes Dupee got down and dirty encouraging young things to grow: