Bear Week Provincetown Canceled This Season Due To COVID-19

Even though the event is over three months away, Provincetown Bears have announced this year’s Bear Week in the Massachusetts getaway has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat.

Bear Week Provincetown is traditionally one of the busiest weeks in the Provincetown summer season. The event draws in gay bears and big boys from all over the world.

Originally scheduled for July 11, 2020 – July 19, 2020, the weeklong program of pool parties, dance parties, comedy shows, and leather events didn’t look feasible with the social distancing guidelines that have been announced for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, the organizers say “Members of our board have watched the rampant developments of the coronavirus pandemic and we believe that it is not advisable for us to host the crowded parties this summer that are the hallmark of Bear Week.”

“Provincetown Bears cares deeply about the health and safety of our Bear community,” write the organizers. “We hope to see you again in Provincetown for Bear Week next year. Dates for Bear Week Provincetown 2021 are July 10 to 18, 2021.”

Those who had already registered for 2020 events will get a refund. Provincetown Bears mentions it may take a couple of weeks to process the refunds.

Additionally, some P-town hotels and guest houses have offered to roll deposits over to the 2021 events. While Provincetown Bears aren’t involved in those private businesses, they do encourage folks to allow funds to roll over in an effort to help the small businesses through this difficult year.

It’s important to note, however, that Provincetown will be open for business at some point this summer season once health officials give the go-ahead. The P-Town Bears want you to know “local business owners, entertainers, lodging keepers, and the managers, chefs, and staff at your favorite restaurants and bars look forward to offering all that Provincetown is famous for when they open for the season.”

