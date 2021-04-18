Beards, Boats, Beaches, Butts & More

Checking in with the Hunks of Insta this week starting with Boy Butter spokesmodel Rod Facundo (above) who practiced some serious social distancing.

Grey’s Anatomy star Alex Landi knows how to find his light:

Fitness guru and doctor of dental medicine Curtis Fitzgerald paused in a pensive moment:

Cheyenne Jackson grew a beard for work reasons. His hubby likes but his kiddos say it’s scratchy. #wildandwooly

SportsBubbleButt had soccer (and other things) on their mind:

Olympic diver Tom Daley did a sassy photoshoot for Man About Town Magazine:

Actor and singer Jim Newman has decided he’s going to nap with his boo until the end of the pandemic. “Hey Siri, set an alarm for…”

Joel Green ignored the sand and soaked up the sun in Spain:

Marketing and communications specialist Raynald Rabindra Soeharto wants to “stay weird, be unique.”

Bremen Menelli ran up a hill in North Carolina and shared the “view.”

Max Emerson is on Day 6 of his Canadian quarantine in Montreal:

Gustavo Spolini captured the magic of a New York City sunset. #coolpic