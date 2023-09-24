Bears At The Fair, Shower Time + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Derrick Henry’s rainy day selfie #cuteface.

Advertisement

Jean Paolo gives good profile:

Shomari Francis was putting out good energy:

Advertisement

Gustavo enjoyed the Venezuelan sunshine:

Advertisement

DJ Thiago Oliveira was being positive #positivelyhot…

Advertisement

Vladislav Gerisimov and his doggo took a walk…

…while Kevin Davis volunteered at his local dog shelter:

Advertisement

Thai Fifer went to see Beyoncé:

Advertisement

Roberto Portales likes chest day:

Advertisement

Demetre Daskalakis celebrated ‘Dadurday:’

Two bears went to the fair:

Advertisement

We could watch Nathan McCallum shower for hours…