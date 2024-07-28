Beating The Heat + Golden Hour + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with French divers Alexis Jandard and Jules Bouyer, who went viral with their ‘Welcome to Paris’ pic.

Ryan Walker was chilling:

Matt Lister heeded the old adage “Sun’s out, buns out:”

Steven Romo sent regards from Europe:

Kevin Carnell worked it out outdoors

Michael Fortier has his own post-workout routine:

Seth Joestar contemplated a new tattoo:

Matt Klotz caught some golden hour:

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens was ready to throw down:

Zachary Darnley did it one more time:

Curt puts the beef in beefy:

Joel Weineke went splish-splash at the beach:

Kevin Davis wore Scruff:

Jeff Ribeiro went blond:

Blake Talbot got sweaty (click for video):

Dani Garrido got his float on:

And Channing Tatum dropped in on his boys at Magic Mike Live: