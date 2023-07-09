Beef At The BBQ, Bears And Bubbles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo sending greetings from Spain.
Tommy Jimenez celebrated 26 trips around the sun:
Austin was king for a night:
Matteo Lane sizzled in Sicilia:
Rich Burns (“The Disappointments”) is no disappointment in a speedo. Just saying…
Okkar Min Maung served face:
Curt dropped dad jokes:
Billy Reilich popped his pants by the Pacific:
Andy kept it cool in Madrid:
Jean Paolo went for a Sunday stroll in Mexico City:
Brian Michael (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) taught his pooch how to park…
…while Rob Anderson went rub-a-dub-dub with his doggo:
Thara posed in plaid…
…and Kevin was mellow in yellow:
Ignacio understands good lighting – swipe for sassy camera angle.
Roberto makes for a big merman:
Max Emerson and company did the backyard thing:
Author Willie Carver had a book signing for his collection “Gay Poems for Red States.”
Thai brought the beef to his July 4th barbecue:
Rod and Omar bubbled with excitement in San Diego:
Something about cold baths and dopamine and then we got distracted:
Davide Zongoli got his red, white, and blue on for Independence Day in the desert:
Firefighter Logan spiced up his speedo with red/white/blue cowboy boots:
Ivan sends Indie Day regards from Alaska: