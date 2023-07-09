Beef At The BBQ, Bears And Bubbles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo sending greetings from Spain.

Tommy Jimenez celebrated 26 trips around the sun:

Austin was king for a night:

Matteo Lane sizzled in Sicilia:

Rich Burns (“The Disappointments”) is no disappointment in a speedo. Just saying…

Okkar Min Maung served face:

Curt dropped dad jokes:

Billy Reilich popped his pants by the Pacific:

Andy kept it cool in Madrid:

Jean Paolo went for a Sunday stroll in Mexico City:

Brian Michael (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) taught his pooch how to park…

…while Rob Anderson went rub-a-dub-dub with his doggo:

Thara posed in plaid…

…and Kevin was mellow in yellow:

Ignacio understands good lighting – swipe for sassy camera angle.

Roberto makes for a big merman:

Max Emerson and company did the backyard thing:

Author Willie Carver had a book signing for his collection “Gay Poems for Red States.”

Thai brought the beef to his July 4th barbecue:

Rod and Omar bubbled with excitement in San Diego:

Something about cold baths and dopamine and then we got distracted:

Davide Zongoli got his red, white, and blue on for Independence Day in the desert:

Firefighter Logan spiced up his speedo with red/white/blue cowboy boots:

Ivan sends Indie Day regards from Alaska: