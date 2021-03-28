Beefy Brew Time, Porn Staches, National Pup Day & More

Checking in with the Hunks of Insta this week…

Tom Holland threw down the above thirst trap in his InstaStory after finishing his last workout session and looking snack AF. As the Spiderman saying goes, “With great power comes awesome shirtless selfies…”

Bremen Menelli celebrated National Puppy Day with a leg workout and his furry bestie, Hugo:

Calling himself a ‘work in progress,’ Shemar Moore noted that “Half Bucky Naked Season is around the corner…”

Bruno Tarchetti shared a moment of his beefy, bearded morning brew time:

Doctor of Dentistry Curtis Fitzgerald took a pause before getting kitchen-busy:

James, the Hawaiian Muscle Bear, is waiting for more cuddles:

Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson threw back to when we could safely head out to the bars and dropped a link when you can help ‘save our spaces’ across the country:

Dane de Bruin served up some serious Sunday porn stache:

Lil Nas X had a busy week dropping his new music video where he poled danced into hell to give Satan a lap dance. The single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” hit #1 on iTunes and YouTube and #2 on Spotify.

And funnyman Michael Henry felt cute this week. Hope you all did, too! Happy Sunday!