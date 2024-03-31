Beefy Easter Bunnies, Sexy Snow Bunnies + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo, who’s entering his ‘Cowboy Gus’ era.

Advertisement

Kike Gil was down for some soccer:

When you like your Easter bunnies on the beefy side:

Advertisement

Fran Tomas was in a burgundy kind of mood:

Advertisement

Felipe was spinning #cowboycarter style:

Advertisement

Bryan Lorenzo was giving you snow bunny vibes:

Rich Burns ignored the storm clouds and enjoyed the Off Sunset Fest:

Advertisement

Ivan was on the loose in the jungles of San Francisco:

Advertisement

Hamza was up with the sunrise:

Advertisement

Jeff enjoyed the beauty of the beach:

Ramon checked things out:

Advertisement

Brendon Theron was all smiles on chest day:

Advertisement

Julian headed off to dreamland:

Advertisement

Emerald Depree is ready for some summer love:

Levi Conely trimmed his fur:

Advertisement

Chef Ronnie Woo is a bit obsessed with the Maldives:

Advertisement

Derrick Henry embraced the holiday in his own special way: