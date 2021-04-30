Before His Scandals Duggar Worked For Anti-LGBTQ Group

Josh Duggar, formerly of TLC’s reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

NBC Washington reports the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas has issued a statement that Duggar “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.”

According to the indictment, some time in May 2019 Duggar knowingly possessed images of child pornography which included “images of minors under the age of 12.”

The 33-year-old was arrested Thursday on one count of receiving a child pornographic photo and one count of possessing a child pornographic photo. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for each count. His trial date has been set for July 6.

And here it is. Josh Duggar was arrested for receipt and possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children. Stunningly, it appears that praying away pedophilia doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/Jfo0G533Sl — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) April 30, 2021

Duggar will remain in custody until his detention hearing on May 5. If he is released on bond, Judge Erin Wiedermann has already requested Duggar should have a third-party custodian. Additionally, wherever he is housed “must be devoid of minor children.”

That last point is especially notable as Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, have six children and are reportedly expecting their seventh.

19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in 2015 amid the revelations that Josh had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Duggar issued a public statement at the time apologizing and expressing his “deep regret.” He also resigned from his position as a lobbyist with the virulently anti-LGBTQ organization, the Family Research Council.

A year later internet sleuths discovered he had an Ashley Madison account where folks apparently hook up for sex while cheating on their spouses. Duggar publicly admitted to having a pornography addition and apologized saying he was “so ashamed of the double life that I have been living.”

This was all, of course, while he espoused holier-than-thou Christian platitudes.

The Duggars made excuses when Josh Duggar molested his own sisters. Now he's in jail on charges of possession of child porn. That's what happens when you excuse pedophiles and child molesters. He can't be in the same home as his own children now. Good luck spinning this, GOP. — 🌊 Lily Bergeron (@Lily_Warrior) April 30, 2021

Oh man, Josh Duggar got arrested for possession of child porn? What a total surpr- nope, I can’t even tweet that with a straight face. Of COURSE he was charged with possession of child porn because he’s a total creep. Apropos of nothing… pic.twitter.com/UJmqQajnKk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 30, 2021

(source: NBC Washington)