‘Being Black in Porn’ Wins Best Doc At Lightbox Film Fest

A win for a deserving film!

Being Black In Porn has received Lightbox International Film Festival’s Best Documentary award. The film festival seeks films pushing the boundaries of filmmaking. It aims to be an advocate for independent filmmakers with a unique vision and showcase their work to a larger audience.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this project and Lightbox for accepting our feature into their international festival and honoring us with the Best Documentary award,” says Director of Being Black in Porn, Dwight Allen O’Neal. “What a wonderful way to celebrate the 1-year mark for the feature, from trailer release to now being a multi-award-winning Best Documentary! Our hope is that our documentary creates a better understanding of gay, BIPOC sex workers and sends a message to everyone that Black Lives Matter everywhere and within every industry.”

Last year, the trailer for Being Black in Porn debuted. The documentary, which was directed by Dwight Allen O’Neal and narrated by DeAngelo Jackson, follows the lives of four gay men of color as they navigate working in the adult film industry while living their lives. The movie interviews the four men – Jackson, Dillion Diaz, Max Konnor, and Rock Rockafella – on their experiences with racism, stereotypes, and inequality within the industry. This includes being cast in servant or thug roles and making less money than their white peers.

A trailer for the documentary released last year June 19th, otherwise known as Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates the day in 1885 when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were informed that the Civil War had ended. They were the last Black people to learn that they were free in the U.S. And now, Being Black In Porn has received a major recognition at the festival market.

“I’m humbled and beyond grateful for the film’s continued positive recognition. This being our second ‘Best Documentary’ award is unexpected and inspiring. Thank you to Lightbox for this honor,” says DeAngelo Jackson, who is also credited as the film’s executive producer. “I appreciate Dillion Diaz, Max Konnor and Rock Rockafella for agreeing to be a part of this project, along will all who spoke their truth for our documentary. What a dream to know it’s reaching an international audience.”