People Can’t Stop Complaining About This Particular Porn Scene: Here’s Why

Who knew people could be so fussy about what’s going on in a porn scene outside of two guys (or more) having a good time with one another?

BelAmi just produced a hot scene featuring the yummy Jeroen Mondrian (pictured above) and blonde babe Olaf Mortensen (see some of the NSFW action here).

It has everything you could want from a viewer’s perspective. A good amount of oral, fantastic sex, moaning, etc. Except there are a couple of things, or items we should say, that fans were very distracted by.

Str8UpGayPorn reported on this late last month where fans took issue to everything going on around Jeroen & Olaf including the wallpaper in the room, the bright green throw pillows that Olaf laid on top of while he was being plowed and even the chairs on the patio which you can barely see.

“THAT floral wallpaper is not a good selection,” one wrote while finishing with a compliment about Jeroen & Olaf. “The two guys are very sexy.”

“The wallpaper sucks and those outdoor balloon chairs are even worse,” another added. “Fortunately we are not evaluating BA on its taste in interior decoration.” Sheesh!

At least the eye candy saved BelAmi’s viewers from what was apparently a decorum disaster. Perhaps the industry could do a spin on Bravo’s show Top Design and do one called Top/Bottom Design where contestants compete each week for who can decorate a porn set the best? Just thinking out loud here folks.