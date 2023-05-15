Belinda Carlisle Discusses New ‘Kismet’ EP, Upcoming Tour, & More

Rock stars may come and go, but certain artists truly stand the test of time.

In an ever-changing landscape of shifting musical trends, Grammy nominated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Belinda Carlisle is a rare talent who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. From her first foray into music with the LA-based, punk-influenced band The Go-Go’s in 1978, to having a phenomenally successful career as a solo artist, Carlisle has delivered a string of classic pop hits that have become the soundtrack of a generation.

Amidst changing tastes, the singer-songwriter has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies, and picturesque lyrics. Her commitment to her craft and her well-rounded approach to life have kept her going strong throughout her career, and she has no plans to slow down.

Earlier this year, Carlisle announced the U.S. string of her critically acclaimed Decades tour, which will showcase her vast catalog comprised of more than 20 top-charting global singles from five solo albums, and she recently released a brand-new five-track EP titled Kismet.

Featuring singles “Big Big Love” and “If U Go,” Kismet marks the pop icon’s first English language studio recording since 1997, as well as a triumphant reunion with the incomparable songwriter Diane Warren. The duo first collaborated in 1987 for Carlisle’s second solo album Heaven on Earth, which featured “I Get Weak,” “World Without You,” and the anthemic, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Kismet is available now on CD and across all streaming platforms/digital services.

Instinct was honored to sit down with the global superstar and talk more about the EP and upcoming tour. Carlisle also discussed her venture into the world of entertainment, gaining fame with The Go-Go’s, and being a loving and supportive LGBTQ ally.

Check out the full video interview below.

