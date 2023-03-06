Bella Ramsey Teases on the Season Finale of ‘The Last of Us’

And so it happens, the penultimate episode of the hit HBO series, ‘The Last of Us,’ recently aired, and it introduced a character that is considered by some as the most horrifying.

Spoiler incoming…

Episode 8 introduces a new community of survivors who are led by preacher David, portrayed by Scott Shepherd. The episode is set in winter, and the community is freezing and starving under David’s leadership.

Using God as a shield to avoid scrutiny, the preacher considers himself as superior, and he imposes his will over his people. Much worse than that, David and his inner circle have a dark and terrifying secret — he serves human meat to the community without their knowledge.

Meanwhile, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is still trying to help Joel (Pedro Pascal) to recover after they got attacked at the University of Eastern Colorado. She then goes to hunt for food, and that’s when she meets David and his right-hand man James (Troy Baker).

Ultimately, Episode 8 depicts David’s dark nature, showing his violent and predatory nature. It also shows Ellie and Joel’s loyalty and dependence on each other to survive. Towards the end, viewers are left breathless and in tears, as Ellie is scarred after her exposure to the darker side of the dystopian world.

Ellie sobs as she embraces Joel, who assures her:

“It’s okay, baby girl. I got you,” which ‘The Last of Us’ creator Neil Druckmann noted is something he hasn’t said in 20 years — “baby girl” is what he called his daughter.

"And all he can say is this thing that he hasn't said in 20 years, ‘baby girl’… which is what he called his daughter."

And since there’s one more episode left before Season 1 wraps up, Ramsey teased on the highly anticipated finale.

“It’s going to divide people massively – massively,” the 19-year-old English actress revealed in an interview with British Vogue.

The season finale of ‘The Last of Us’ is set to air on March 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT, and 8:00 p.m. CT. It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max simultaneously.

