Beloved Game Show Icon Alex Trebek Dies After Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek, who millions of people tuned into nightly to watch host the long-running game show Jeopardy, has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

The official Jeopardy Twitter page sadly announced the news on Sunday, November 8. They revealed that he passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

According to his IMDb page Alex hosted a whopping 8,173 episodes of Jeopardy since his time on the program began way back in 1984. Along the way he won several accolades for his duties including 8 Daytime Emmy Awards. He also earned a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

Trebek revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer but appeared to keep an upbeat spirit about it. “I have lived a good life, a full life and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told USA Today last month.

The Canadian-born television star has been vocal in the past about his support for the LGBTQ community. “I’m in favor of equal pay for women, and the Lilly Ledbetter act. I believe in equal rights for the LGBT community; in fact, this winter, I braved the Minnesota winter weather to attend a gay wedding (which was officiated over by my wife),” he wrote in an essay for Salon Magazine back in 2014.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Tributes have been pouring in for Alex since news broke about his death. “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did,” legendary contestant Ken Jennings wrote on Twitter. “He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”

He is survived by his second wife, Jean, and their two adult children, Emily and Matthew. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.