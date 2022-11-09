‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kyle Viljoen Is Officially Engaged

Kyle Viljoen, from the reality show ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ is officially engaged to his boyfriend Dr. Zachary Riley after he popped the question on Tuesday in South Africa.

The ‘Below Deck’ star announced their engagement via an Instagram post with a caption that read:

“11/08/2022 He said YES! Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always. We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!”

“Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more! *Preview and more to come @dillonkin for a his professionalism and enthusiasm you are amazing at you work,” he further expressed.

The comments section of Viljoen’s post was filled with celebration and congratulations for their engagement. <3

Let’s take a moment to admire the lovely couple’s engagement photos:

Congratulations on your engagement Kyle Viljoen and Dr. Zachary Riley!

Source: etonline.com