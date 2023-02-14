Ben Aldridge Opens Up About Wanting to Portray George Michael

Ben Aldridge recently opened up about wanting to play the role of George Michael in a potential biopic, adding himself on the list of actors who are coveting the role.

“I would love to do a biopic about George Michael. Because of his music and because I sing and would love to sing that, and also because I think there’s a really, really interesting story in there,” the 37-year-old out actor expressed in a recent interview with Attitude.

He added,

“There was a lot of drama in his life but also there’s a lot of hidden life as well, and that could be a brilliant film.”

A potential biopic about the late gay icon has been receiving a lot of attention from people who are looking forward to seeing it on the big screen, as well as actors who have expressed their interest on portraying Michael.

Prior to Aldridge, Theo James also shared about his interest on playing the role of the late singer-songwriter.

“I’d love that. He’s an icon,” ‘The White Lotus’ actor stated during an appearance in ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ back in January.

A lot of people were excited about the idea of James possibly portraying Michael, however, Adam Lambert was not keen.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” the ‘American Idol’ alum commented on social media.

All of that being said, it seems like we won’t be seeing a George Michael biopic anytime soon (or ever), as the late singer’s estate expressed that they weren’t aware of the potential film, and “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

