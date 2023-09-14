Ben Hardy and Jason Patel Talk About Their Chemistry in ‘Unicorns’

Ben Hardy and Jason Patel are starring in the sexy queer romance, ‘Unicorns’, which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In an exclusive interview with People, the two actors talked about their undeniable chemistry in the film, which Hardy recalled was “instant.”

Advertisement

“Personally, in my experience, I don’t think you can cheat that. I think it’s either there or it’s not. I’ve done things before, I won’t name them, where I’ve tried to manufacture chemistry and spent a lot of time with people,” the 32-year-old English actor said about his chemistry with co-star Patel.

He further expressed,

“But I think it is like when you fall in love, sometimes you meet someone, you hit it off and things go from there. I think if you don’t have that on screen, it shows.”

Advertisement

“But I’m not saying we’re in love!,” Hardy clarified.

Meanwhile, Patel shared:

“We have such a great friendship now. We even worked out this morning together.”

Moreover, Hardy is portraying the character of “a hardworking single father,” while Patel is playing the role of “a South Asian drag queen.” The film shows how the two characters form “a surprisingly deep connection” with each other.

‘Unicorns’ is set to be shown at the BFI London Film Festival, and it is reportedly seeking North American distribution.

Source: people.com