Ben Hardy Opens Up About ‘Unicorns’ Sex Scenes and Full Frontal Nudity

Lights, camera, and plenty of action—Ben Hardy is back, starring in the critically acclaimed film “Unicorns” alongside Jason Patel. The film follows a queer South Asian club performer (Patel) leading a double life who meets Luke, a straight, single-father mechanic played by Hardy, sparking unexpected chemistry. Ben Hardy calls “Unicorns” his “most creatively rewarding experience.” Hardy also explained that the sex scene in “Unicorns” was informed by their real-life nerves, as he and Patel hadn’t seen each other since their chemistry read. “It was good for the scene, you know, they were both nervous in that moment, so we used the nerves.”

Ben Hardy has always been a fearless actor and he made waves with his full frontal nudity in the movie “Voyeurs” with Sydney Sweeney, and he first went all-out in the 2012 play “The Judas Kiss.” Playing the young lover of Rupert Everett’s Oscar Wilde, Hardy was initially hesitant about the nudity. “I wasn’t keen on getting my willy out,” he admits, but ultimately found the experience liberating. “I felt so comfortable in my body afterwards,” he shares, grateful for the role today.

Fans and critics alike are buzzing about Hardy’s fearless approach to his roles:

Ben Hardy’s willingness to embrace challenging and revealing roles has cemented him as a versatile and fearless actor. With “Unicorns” gaining critical acclaim, it’s clear that Hardy’s star is only set to rise higher.

Source: OMGBlog, Independent, PinkNews