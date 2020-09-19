Ben Hazlewood On His Smoldering Album “Bloodline”, His Ethereal Dream Collaboration, & Why “Fighting For What Is Right” is Crucial

From releasing new and inventive pop music (his latest album Bloodline is revolutionary) to continuing to advocate for a multitude of LGBT causes, singer Ben Hazlewood continues to both captivate fans and engage his community. While his social passions focus on mental health & causes like Amnesty International, Hazlewood’s music continues offering fans a new take on pop music from this Down Under wonder. I sat down to chat with Hazlewood about his latest offering Bloodline (the NERVO remix for the single “Lay Me Down” dropped yesterday), how he merges fashion with his musical tastes, and why there is never not a time to speak up.

Michael Cook: Tell me about the song “Revelry”; you have set a high bar for yourself after Bloodline is so highly praised.

Ben Hazlewood: Well, I’m super grateful for all the support and amazing feedback I have received since the release. Bloodline has been a lot of work and I am so happy to finally see it out there in the world. “Revelry” is about me trying to numb an internal pain and realizing how much of a hold some of those moments have had over me. It is a fraught retelling of the many failed attempts to escape these actions which I knew inherently, were self destructive.

MC: The music video for “Revelry” is both revolutionary and timely. Tell me about the thinking behind it and what it was like filming it.

BH: We actually came up with the concept on a group Zoom call. My team and I were virtually celebrating the release of Bloodline when we thought that a Zoom call involving a group of people dancing and drinking alone and having some animation between them to link it all together would be a great way to tell the story of the song and what everyone was feeling during that time in lockdown.

MC: Your passion for music is definitely a family affair, as both of your parents had a background in performance. How do you think that helped craft you into the performer that you are?

BH: It was amazing growing up with a performance being a part of our daily lives. All of my family were, and still are, very encouraging of what I do. It was wonderful to be exposed to so many different types of performing arts from such a young age.

MC: Fashion has always been something that is a big part of your career; how would you describe your own personal style? Why do you think you have been considered a “fashion /music crossover artist?

BH: I am really inspired by the 70’s rock and roll era and all the emerging freedoms of thinking that came with it. Fashion is a true passion of mine and is very deliberate in anything I create visually.

MC: You come from a long line of outspoken artists that you yourself are inspired by, like Joplin and Bowie. Where does your outspoken nature stem from?

BH: For me, it comes from times in my past that I had chosen to stay silent or that someone had made me stay silent. Now, having dealt with that, there is no way I would ever choose to not speak up. I made a promise to myself that I would always speak my mind and fight for what I believe is right.

MC: Everyone has their dream collaboration list; who are some of the artists on yours that you would love to work with?

BH: I would love to work with Stevie Nicks. She is incredible! Also, other amazing artists that I respect so much, like Maggie Rogers or LAUREL.

MC: How have you managed to stay inspired during quarantine?

BH: I have been really lucky to be able to continue to write and record in the studio. Lockdown has been difficult, but I have had some amazing experiences. It has opened up a different world of talented creative people that maybe I wouldn’t have had the chance to work with otherwise.

MC: What would the performer now tell the budding performing walking into his first audition to The Voice-Australia?

BH: Grind hard. Don’t stop. You are a force!

