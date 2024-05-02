Ben Platt on Wedding Day Musts with Fiancé Noah Galvin

Actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are gearing up for their upcoming wedding, and the former recently revealed two musts on their very special day.

“The two musts are just really never leaving each other’s side. I’ve heard that advice from a lot of couples,” Platt told ‘The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal’.

He continued explaining,

“Just like don’t go off and socialize alone, really go through it together, be passengers in it and don’t feel like you have to be the proprietors of the event, let it happen to you, so definitely that.”

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star then revealed the second one, which is dance.

“And then dancing is number one. That’s how we show our love and one of our greatest joys is to dance. So the playlist and the energy and just the sweatiness of the dance floor is how I will judge the success of the wedding,” Platt further shared.

Meanwhile, Galvin also previously mentioned the same thing in a July 2023 interview with People, expressing:

“What’s most important about the big day is dance!”

Moreover, Platt proposed to Galvin in November 2022 at the Laser Wolf, which is a rooftop restaurant in New York City.

Sources: 1) people.com, 2) people.com