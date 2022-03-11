BenDeLaCreme Takes The Plunge-On A New Nationwide Tour!

Blending her “Terminally Delightful” trademark charm with her the decision to take a long-awaited trip to the chapel, BenDeLaCreme is bringing her journey to wedded bliss to theaters everywhere, with her brand new stage production “BenDeLaCreme is…Ready to Be Committed”! Expect patented stories of the joys and sorrows of love, marriage and romance, delivered in only the way this established stage performer (and Lead Producer on this production) can do.

While many spent their time in quarantine figuring out how to simplify their performances, DeLa was figuring out ways to expand her “Ready to Be Committed” tour to monumental proportions (after a 2020 postponement). DeLa brings with her an established stage pedigree as well, with the 2021 holiday tour, “The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!” (with fellow Seattle stunner Jinkx Monsoon) Additionally, DeLa holds the dubious distinction of becoming the first drag queen to produce a full feature film (under strict pandemic restrictions) with “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special” (2020). This hilarious holiday production also ended up scoring BenDeLaCreme Presents an exclusive licensing deal with streaming giant, Hulu!

Of the tour, DeLa is almost as excited as the fans will be to see this ultra-talented performer live once again. Of the long-awaited tour, she says “After two long years of postponements I’m OVER-FREAKING-JOYED to be bringing my new solo show back on the road! And I gotta tell you all: this one’s a doozy! ‘Ready to Be Committed’ is the story of one queen who searches for love and finds a whole lot she never bargained for—Bitchy brides, pervy Grindr guys, corpse-eating cats, song, dance, and more puppets than you ever thought you’d see at a wedding. I can’t wait to share DeLa’s special day with all of you! Save the date!”

Photo Credit: Eric Paguio

