Benefits of Same-Sex Marriage in the US – From Barbie To Anniversaries To Where Should We Live?

Besides being able to spread more love and joy after the Supreme Court decision of Obergefell v. Hodges on June 26, 2015, the ability to have a legal same-sex marriage in the United States has changed the nation for the better in many ways. From where to live, from celebrations of love, and the impact of the almighty gay dollar.

Economic Boost

Since the legalization of love, LGBT weddings have boosted state and local economies by an estimated $3.8 billion, according to a study published on Thursday. The numbers of couples that have tied the knot since 6/26/15 is roughly 300,000 couples adding to the 242,000 that had already wed in their own states that had individually legalized same-sex marriage (Williams Institute at California’s UCLA School of Law).

$3.2 billion has been spent on wedding

$544 million travel related to weddings

$244 million generated in state and local taxes

Costa Rica joined the ranks on Tuesday of nations that have legalized same-sex marriage, moving the mark to 28 total nations. According to advocacy group Open For Business, gay marriage in Costa Rica could boost the economy by up to $592 million.

Best Cities for Same-Sex Couples [+LGBTQ State Stats]

Where do we all live? Seattle tops the list of the best cities for LGBTQ couples, but the list includes smaller towns like Portland, ME and Santa Rosa, CA as well. Data was analyzed and looked at everything from the concentration of same-sex couples to livability factors such as the cost of living and walkability. A quick look at the best cities for LGBTQ+ married couples:

About 1 in 10 LGBT Americans (10.2%) are married to a same-sex partner.

(10.2%) are Seattle is the best city for same-sex couples. 1.09% of the population in Seattle are same-sex married couples and the city has a relatively high walkability score.

1.09% of the population in Seattle are same-sex married couples and the city has a relatively high walkability score. San Francisco is 2nd in our ranking. The City by the Bay has a higher percentage (1.52%) of same-sex married couples than any other city in the top 10.

The City by the Bay has a higher percentage (1.52%) of same-sex married couples than any other city in the top 10. Birmingham, Alabama, has the fewest LGBTQ residents of any large city.

You can view the full study here: The Best U.S. Cities for Same-Sex Couples

Barbie Wedding Set Creators Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary!

It’s kind of an unforgotten thing, but with same-sex weddings come same-sex wedding products! if you remember we covered the creation of a Barbie set in tune with the LGBT community. The creators of the “Same Sex Barbie Wedding Set,” Matt & Nick Jacobi-Caprio celebrated their first wedding anniversary at home this weekend. The couple made international news when they created a custom “Same Sex Barbie Wedding Set” for their niece’s birthday. The couple went on to meet with Mattel at their headquarters in Los Angeles, and were officially welcomed into the Barbie family. Earlier this year, they met with Team Barbie again, but are keeping quiet on what is to come next. Related Link: https://www.brides.com/story/creators-same-sex-barbie-wedding-details However, the newlyweds are talking about what they’ve been up to while in COVID-19 lockdown. They are in the process of finishing a children’s book, and have started to discuss the idea of having a child of their own one day. Our Barbie experience has truly inspired us with the idea of having a child of our own one day. I know that we would be great dads. With all that is currently going on in the world, it puts so much into perspective as well. Family, faith and unconditional love is so needed right now. – Matt Jacobi-Caprio. The Jacobi-Caprio’s were the first same sex couple to marry at The Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. They have shared their wedding day pictures across social media, hoping to continue to bring light to marriage equality. Related Link: https://people.com/human-interest/creators-same-sex-barbie-wedding-set-marry-arizona/ The couple resides in Scottsdale, Arizona not far from their wedding venue. Matt Jacobi-Caprio spends his time writing for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper and Instinct Magazine where he has been a voice of truth on various world topics such as mental health, bullying and equality.

