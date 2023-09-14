Berlin Shows Us How Europeans Do Folsom Street Fair

It’s not too often that we see a reversal of events. Many may think the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco is copy of the event in Berlin, but it is not the case.

Advertisement

Folsom Europe was established in 2003, in order to bring to Europe the non-profit leather festival concept pioneered by the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco, California.

Instinct is blessed to have a great friend in Phil Hollister at communiGaytion.com . His presence in Berlin allows us to dabble in what goes on in his fine city. He’s also a lover of massive muscular pecs, so we love to follow his AthleticStarProduction Instagram account. Here are a couple of galleries of his pics that can also be seen at queer.de and we”l mention a couple more things about Folsom Europe.

Today this is one of the biggest gay fetish event in Europe together with the Berlin Leder und Fetisch e.V. (or BLF, English: Berlin Leather and Fetish) hosted Easter in Berlin which is held every Easter holiday.

Related Post: Berlin’s Culture, Hospitality, Nightlife. Why 2023 Is The Year To Visit

Advertisement

You want to stay somewhere that just gets you and understands how you expect to be treated as an LGBTQ traveler. Berlin has been thinking of this and has established the Pink Pillow Collection Berlin.

The main area for the two fetish festivals is in Schöneberg. The Folsom Europe street festival is at Fuggerstrasse and Welserstrasse, close to Wittenbergplatz.

Folsom Europe is also the backdrop for the annual German Titleholders’ Conference, an event which brings together fetish titleholders from all over the world to meet and collect money for charitable organizations in Berlin. Fundraising is an important part of this fetish street party, as it is the only event in Europe where the nuns from the Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stand at the gates to collect funds from visitors.

And don’t forget to check out Phil Hollister’s page on Instagram @athleticstarproduction or on TikTok @athleticstarfitfluencer

Advertisement