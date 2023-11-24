Beyoncé Drops Renaissance Tour Movie Trailer on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving just got even more special after Beyoncé dropped an exciting surprise for fans — her Renaissance Tour’s movie trailer!

During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Queen Bey appeared via a special video message where she greets people and their families “a very happy Thanksgiving.” The multi-hyphenate star looks fabulous in the video, wearing a studded leather outfit, accessorized with sparkly dangling silver earrings.

The first look at the trailer of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ starts off with Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi filming her mom behind the camera. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old “Flawless” singer told her daughter:

“Rumi, can I teach you a trick? You have to turn it (the camera) to the side. Yeah, there we go.”

The video then transitions to some behind-the-scenes clips of her legendary Renaissance Tour while Queen Bey expresses in her voice-over:

“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward. No one can take that away from me.”

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

According to the official synopsis,

“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ ACCENTUATES THE JOURNEY OF RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, FROM ITS INCEPTION, TO THE OPENING IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, TO THE FINALE IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI. IT IS ABOUT BEYONCÉ’S INTENTION, HARD WORK, INVOLVEMENT IN EVERY ASPECT OF THE PRODUCTION, HER CREATIVE MIND AND PURPOSE TO CREATE HER LEGACY, AND MASTER HER CRAFT. RECEIVED WITH EXTRAORDINARY ACCLAIM, BEYONCÉ’S RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR CREATED A SANCTUARY FOR FREEDOM, AND SHARED JOY, FOR MORE THAN 2.7 MILLION FANS.”

Moreover, tickets are now available worldwide on the film’s official website. You can also watch the official trailer of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ here:

Source: usatoday.com