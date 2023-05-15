Beyonce Making ALL Bathrooms On The Entire Tour Gender Neutral

Get ready for Queen Bee vs. Ron DeSantis. The Crazy In Love singer just kicked off her ninth world tour last week. The Renaissance tour opened in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday May 9th. Named after her seventh album the almost three hour show is structured into three different musical segments. The tour has already been touted as Bey’s queerest tour ever.

Enter Florida Governor and the man who hates Mickey Mouse – Ron DeathSantis. The 44-year-old former Congressional Representative has quickly become enemy number of the queer community. Besides waging a war with Disney, the racist, sexist, homophobic DeSantis has made eradicating drag queens and the Transgender community priority number one for his administration.

Our gal Beyonce announced that ALL the restrooms on her tour will be gender neutral. And on August 16th the Halo singer arrives in Tampa to perform to a sold out crowd of Beyhives. We wonder how this is all going to shake out.

Beyonce vs DeSantis is a fight I’m here for. Florida’s new trans bathroom ban would be in effect during Beyonce’s August 16th tour stop at Raymond James in Tampa, FL. The stadium is government owned and subject to the trans bathroom ban, HB 1521. https://t.co/hzbysNJfLx — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 10, 2023

Long a champion for the LGBTQ community the Formation singer shows her solidarity with the queer community throughout the concert. As previously reported by The Advocate, “Some of the first fans who entered the stadium were met with a massive widescreen image of the Progress Pride Flag backing the stage, leading to dozens of social media posts celebrating Beyoncé’s commitment to pride.” The lovefest did not end there as the Irreplaceable singer

“hired noteworthy LGBTQ+ talent for her tour cast, including ballroom dancer Honey Balenciaga and New Orleans legend Big Freedia. At one point, the star hosted a dazzling onstage ball, again winning praise from queer fans on social media.”

Beyoncé just said gay rights! Renaissance World Tour. 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/7njrsicTad — In the Life (@inthelife_co) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé showing her appreciation for the queer community on her tour is so wonderful. The Renaissance album was inspired by queer people of color, and the album was dedicated to her late gay uncle. She even thanked the queer community in her Grammy speech!! https://t.co/pvLDrLp7Xh — Maria (@gaypolaroid) May 10, 2023

The stage is set for a battle royale. Three months from tomorrow. August 16th. Tampa. Beyonce vs. DeSantis. Our money is on the THIRTY-TWO time Grammy Award winning superstar. DeathSantis has already been taking a beating with Disney out maneuvering him at every turn. (Fun fact the Governor actually got married in the house the mouse built. Bet he really hates when people share that photo…)

Grab your popcorn and get ready for a show(down.) What about you Instincters? Anyone have tickets for the Tampa show? Sound off in the comments below.

One of the upcoming venues of the Renaissance tour is in Florida where gender neutral bathrooms are supposedly banned so we could see DeSantis versus Beyoncé — Nathan ;P (@TediousTotoro) May 10, 2023

I’d kill to see DeSantis get mauled by a combo of Beyoncé + Disney — Aster / Charlotte 🔆 (@astrozeii) May 11, 2023

She really loves us! 😭😭😭😭 — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 10, 2023

anyone making an issue of this hasn’t gone to concerts. the bathrooms are usually treated like they’re gender neutral anyway. but beyoncé making a point to recognize what’s currently going on and do this is big! imma always be a fan of hers🫰🏽 — kᴇi 🌈 (@halfshikamaru) May 11, 2023

Me watching as the TEEF community gets absolutely obliterated by the Beyhive pic.twitter.com/1h7pcgSJwo — Black Cat (@BronYrAurHouse) May 11, 2023

OH BEYONCE IS A LEGEND — Beyonce is COZY (@beyonceiscozy) May 10, 2023

Source: The Advocate