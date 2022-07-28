Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Comes Stacked With LGBT Collaborations

Whether it’s the sensual “Beautiful Nightmare” with Shakira or her epic “Telephone” production with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé’s collaborations are always some of her most eagerly anticipated productions. On the eve of Queen Bee’s latest and beyond aptly titled album Renaissance, some of the collaborations on Ms. Knowles-Carter’s latest package seem to include some truly notable names in legendary LGBTQ music circles.

Artists like the iconic and trailblazing Grace Jones and Beyoncé’s sister, the equally adored on the dance floor artist Solange are already both confirmed to have collaborated on tracks on Renaissance. Additionally, “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia is already encouraging us to “release the wiggle” on the lead single (and heavily house music sampled) “Break My Soul”, so one thing is clear; Renaissance is going to be the house music package of material that fans have been clamoring for.

Beyoncé shares the credits for her upcoming seventh studio album, #RENAISSANCE. pic.twitter.com/lh4k9C1h0h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2022

Hidden within the notable list of names credited on the track titled ‘Pure/Honey’ was New York City underground house music legend Moi Renee, direct from the 90’s. Renee’s now-legendary anthem “Miss Honey” has been a nightlife staple since its release, and Renee’s cable access performance of the track is now much shared legend on YouTube. “Miss Honey” has gone on to be largely considered a ballroom track and now credited as the original “bitch track”. Additionally, DJ, Producer, and black trans trailblazer Honey Dijon is credited on the track “Cozy”.

While scanning the expansive list of collaborators, one name fans may have glanced by is Eric Snead, who is better known as New York City nightlife sensation Kevin Aviance. Aviance is well-known for tracks like “Din Da Da”, “Cunty” and “Alive” which he could be found performing at spaces like Arena, under the watchful eye of DJ legend Junior Vasquez. Could we see New York City house music legends like Kevin Aviance and Moi Renee strutting the runway with Beyoncé’ herself before the end of 2022?

“Release The Wiggle” indeed!….

