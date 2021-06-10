Bi Men Are Thriving In The ‘Gossip Girl’ Trailer

The new trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is out, and it’s looking VERY queer.

The 10-episode first season of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl continuation recently dropped its first full trailer. This version of the story takes place nine years after the original series and will follow a whole new cast of rich private school-attending teenagers as they make a mess of upscale New York City. And, of course, there’s a new Gossip Girl, voiced by Kristen Bell, spilling out all of the secrets about this elite group.

But how modern will this new take on the Gossip Girl world be? Well, according to one of its writers and producers, the new project is very diverse.

“This time around the leads are non-white. There’s a lot of queer content on this show,” said writer and producer Joshua Safran at the Vulture Festival in 2019. “It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

Queer content, you say? You’ve piqued our interest. And the first trailer seems to be delivering on Safran’s promise. In the video, which you can watch above, we hear Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids.” So, a song by a bisexual artist? That’s already a great start.

But on top of that, the teens are seen jumping between their school lives and rich private lives. But the inclusion of a new transfer student and the return of Gossip Girl seems to get in the way of all the bi-male kissing going on behind the scenes. It even threatens to bring those moments, and more, out into the open.

If you want to see this reboot and continuation, starring Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, and Whitney Peak, you can check it out on HBO Max on July 8.