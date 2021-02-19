Bi Poly Film ‘Ma Belle, My Beauty’ Gets U.S. Distribution

“Ma Belle, My Beauty” is getting a North American release!

Good Deed Entertainment bought the rights to distribute “Ma Belle, My Beauty” across North America, according to Variety. The film follows a bisexual polyamorous relationship between Lane (Hannah Pepper), Bertie (Idella Johnson), and Fred (Lucien Guignard).

The film’s synopsis goes as follows:

“Newlywed musicians Bertie and Fred are adjusting to their new life in the beautiful countryside of France. It’s an easy transition for Fred, the son of French and Spanish parents, but New Orleans native Bertie grapples with a nagging depression that is affecting her singing. Lane—the quirky ex who disappeared from their three-way relationship years ago—suddenly shows up for a surprise visit, bringing new energy and baggage of her own.”

“Ma Belle, My Beauty” just had a successful run at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie received the Audience Award in the festival’s NEXT category. The film produced by Ben Matheny and Kelsey Scult was also celebrated as director Marion Hill’s directorial feature film debut.

“Our entire team has fallen for this film, its characters, and its grounded, refreshing portrait of relationships and romance,” Good Deed Entertainment CEO Scott Donley said. “We are honored to help bring Marion’s film to audiences this year.”

“The GDE team’s passion and belief in our film and in our audience means everything to me,” said Hill. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with a collaborative team that fully understands their position in ensuring that nuanced stories like this one reach the audiences that they were intended for.”

“Ma Belle, My Beauty” is set to have a theatrical release in late summer 2021.

Source: Variety,