Bi TikToker Mad Tsai Came Out To His Mom By Playing His Music

Good for Mad Tsai!

If you’re a fan of discovering queer TikTokers, you might be familiar with Mad Tsai. After all, he has 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. But over the holiday season, Mad Tsai went viral for coming out to his mom by using his own music.

Yes, Mad Tsai is not only a social media influencer, but he’s also a singer, according to Pride. On December 3, Tsai released his song “Boy Bi.” In the song, Tsai talks about discovering and learning to appreciate his bisexuality.

As some of the lyrics read:

“I like boys and girls but I still don’t know why I couldn’t get either one if I really try I’m switching my preference like an on and off switch If I had a dime for every crush I’ve had I’d be rich Like boy bi Girl hi New guy I’m bi?”

Then on December 15, Mad Tsai went viral for recording himself as he came out to his mother. Tsai shared his “Boy Bi” song with his mom as they sat in the car. But it was his mother’s loving reaction that really sparked joy.

“Wow. I like it,” she said. “I love it. Yeah, I do. It’s really good. Ok, let’s go to Chipotle.”

The world needs more bi representation, so we’re happy Mad Tsai has arrived and prospered online. We look forward to seeing what he creates next. Until then, stream “Boy Bi’ on YouTube and Spotify.

