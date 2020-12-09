Biden Considering Pete Buttigieg For Ambassador To China

Will Pete Buttigieg be our next ambassador to China?

President-elect Joe Biden is in the midst of selecting the members of his administration, and it looks like another former rival might get a prominent position within Biden’s party. According to Axios, Biden is considering Pete Buttigieg for the high-profile ambassadorship to China. The report says that Biden is trying to find the perfect spot for Buttigieg within the administration. Biden’s hoping to utilize the former South Bend, Indiana mayor’s talents while also setting Buttigieg up for a future presidential race.

According to the South China Morning Post, Buttigieg was hoping for a position as the ambassador to the United Nations. Chances are, however, that the Afghan War veteran will not get that position.

But when it comes to this ambassador to China position, the role may be an act of serious support from Biden. Traditionally, the position is held by experienced politicians in their mid or late-career. Buttigieg being placed in the role shows an effort to support Buttigieg’s future. You see, George H.W. Bush was in a similar position as Buttigieg. He too was relatively early in his career and received the same role in 1974 from President Ford before later becoming president himself. Though Bush was 50 during his appointment and Buttigieg is only 39.

Though this act of support for Buttigieg’s future makes sense. Since his introduction to national politics in 2017, the Democratic Party has seen Buttigieg as a potential future president. At the time, Buttigieg ran as a chairman of the Democratic National Committee. And though he didn’t win, Buttigieg was praised for his ability to bridge the political party line.

Though it’s not all just political. Biden has also made his relationship with Buttigieg somewhat personal. Biden once stated that the former mayor reminded him of his late son, Beau Biden.

As Biden once said of Buttigieg: “I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau. I know that may not mean much to most people, but, to me, it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman.”

Source: Axios, South China Morning Post, The Thomas Reuters Foundation,