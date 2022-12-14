Biden: “Love Is Love. Right Is Right. Justice Is Justice.”

In a ceremony held Tuesday afternoon outside the White House, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law protecting same-sex and interracial marriage rights no matter what the Supreme Court may do in the future.

Today is a good day.



Today, America takes another step toward equality. Toward liberty and justice not just for some, but for all.



“Today’s a good day,” Biden said smiling into the sunshine as he donned his trademark sunglasses in front of the attendees.

Standing with Biden were Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Before signing the act into law, Biden gave a shoutout to the lawmakers who made the legislation happen, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Susan Collins, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, and out U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Sharice Davids as well as LGBTQ allies U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He also invoked the names of those whose critical law cases made their way to the Supreme Court: Richard and Mildred Loving, whose case won the right to interracial marriage in all states at the Supreme Court in 1967; and the late Edie Windsor, who fought the Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited federal recognition to her marriage to Thea Spyer.

“Today we celebrate our progress,” he said. “Love is love. Right is right. Justice is justice.”

And then, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, immediately followed by Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" immediately starts bumping after President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law. pic.twitter.com/WHPd3THw5r — The Recount (@therecount) December 13, 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) repeals the hideous Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which has been dormant since the Supreme Court rulings in Windsor v U.S. (2013) and Obergefell v Hodges (2015). DOMA, passed in 1996, banned federal recognition of same-sex marriages and allowed states to deny recognition to those performed in other states. Should the Supreme Court reverse itself on Windsor or Obergefell, DOMA would have kicked back into force. The RFMA requires the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages, and requires states to recognize those legally performed in other states. The RFMA does not, however, require a state to issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple.

Beautiful performances at the @WhiteHouse today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, among them Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgx2fnBluk — Aurélie Bonal (@AurelieBonal) December 13, 2022

The White House is lit up rainbow tonight in celebration of President Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act. pic.twitter.com/vDaydF4NZH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 14, 2022