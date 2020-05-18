Biden Says Trump Did “Everything To Undermine LGBTQ+ Rights”

Joe Biden Talks LGBTQ Rights

Joe Biden had a word or two to say about the Trump-Pence Administration’s treatment of LGTBQ Rights.

Yesterday, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement, according to Medium. The statement and date were used as an opportunity to attack Biden’s competitor, incumbent Donald Trump, on his administration’s treatment of LGBTQ rights in the past four years. Specifically, he stated that the Trump-Pence administration has done “everything it can to undermine LGBTQ+ rights.” He then lists off several offenses the administration has pulled such as:

“Giving safe harbor to hate and rolling back protections for LGBTQ+ persons, blocking the ability of transgender individuals to openly serve their country, denying LGBTQ+ people access to critical health care, and failing to address the epidemic of violence against transgender people, among other odious policies.”

Biden then seized the opportunity to express his interest in upholding LGBTQ rights… if voted in as president.

“Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, I stand with LGBTQ+ people and their allies around the world to celebrate and champion the inherent dignity and worth of all persons, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Biden stated. “Around the globe, including here at home, brave LGBTQ+ activists are fighting for equal protection under the law, freedom from violence, and recognition of their fundamental human rights. The United States should have their backs. We belong at the forefront of this struggle — speaking out, standing strong for our most dearly held values. We should be sending a clear message that bigotry is bigotry, prejudice is prejudice, and hate is hate, no matter where we find it. American leadership must mean moral leadership in the fight for equality for all.”

Biden then listed off the accomplishments of the Obama-Biden administration such as pushing for LGBTQ protection laws like the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. He then closed with the argument that America will become an example of the fight against discrimination in the near future… if he’s elected.

“As President, I will reinvigorate and expand U.S. efforts to advance the human rights of LGBTQ+ people at home and around the world,” Biden continued. “The United States will again be a beacon of hope for people anywhere in the world who suffer violence and discrimination for the simple fact of who they are or who they love. We will strengthen the coalition of countries determined to eliminate discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Anything less would be un-American.”

Biden On Trans Rights

This isn’t the first time that Joe Biden has discussed LGBTQ Rights while on the campaign trail this week. As the Advocate reports, Biden spoke on the importance of fighting for transgender rights and against conversion therapy during a virtual fundraiser event last Wednesday.

This conversation arose when one attendee, Vlada Knowlton, asked Biden how he would protect trans people from “unjust attacks” and discrimination. Biden the replied saying he would work with Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, and more. He also noted plans to rescind Donald Trump’s hotly contested ban on transgender military service people, plans to end conversion therapy, potential work to concept of gender-neutral markers for voter registration.

LGBTQ Liaison

Joe Biden’s push for LGBTQ rights and votes is possibly attributed to the hiring of an LGBTQ liaison. Back in March, Biden’s campaign team hired Reggie Greer to organize Biden’s approach to the LGBTQ community. Before this, Greer worked as the former director of constituent engagement for the LGBTQ Victory Institute. Greer also worked formerly with the Obama administration as a special assistant to former Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and then later as the deputy director of public engagement at the Department of Transportation.

After his hiring was announced, Greer released a statement saying:

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to join this campaign as LGBTQ+ vote director and serve America on behalf of Vice President Biden. As a young, black appointee in the Obama-Biden administration, I had the opportunity to see and learn firsthand from Vice President Biden’s dedication to LGBTQ+ advocacy, his willingness to ensure LGBTQ+ voices were at important decision-making tables and his lifelong commitment to elevating the most marginalized across various communities. America desperately needs those qualities in our president again. A president who is compassionate, can govern effectively, be a calming presence in times of crisis, and who can bring us together. I believe that person is Vice President Biden, and I am beyond humbled to serve the LGBTQ+ community in this capacity.”

Greer then added:

“Over the past three and a half years, LGBTQ+ Americans have watched with horror as the Trump administration has weaponized government against us, dismantled years of pro-LGBTQ+ policies, and targeted the most marginalized among us,” Greer added. “It’s time to turn the page.

Sources: Medium, The Advocate