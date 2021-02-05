Biden Signs Memo On Protecting LGBTQ Rights

The Biden Administration has announced its dedication to protecting LGBTQ rights across the globe.

According to the Hill, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday, February 4, that President Joe Biden will soon release a memo in support of LGTBQ rights.

When asked by the Washington Blade whether the President would follow up on a pledge to sign a presidential memorandum to protect LGBTQ people’s rights, Sullivan said:

“I didn’t want to steal the President’s thunder but since you asked it directly, he will be announcing a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals worldwide today. That will be part of his remarks at the State Department.”

“It reflects his deep commitment to these issues both here in the United States and everywhere around the world,” Sullivan added while speaking in a White House press briefing. “The United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go.”

President Biden will be announcing a presidential memorandum Thursday on protecting the rights of LGBT people worldwide, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/fRcIwqmpcG — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2021

Later that night, Biden gave his first public major foreign policy remarks at the State Department. In his speech, he mentioned the memo… though briefly.

“And to further repair our moral leadership, I’m also issuing a Presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues, and do it internationally,” he said to reporters. “You know, we’ll ensure diplomacy and foreign assistance are working to promote the rights of those individuals included by combatting criminalization, and protecting the LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers.”

During his campaign for the presidential seat, Joe Biden pushed hard for LGBTQ voters and promised to protect LGTBQ rights. One such promise was to pass the Equality Act, which would protect U.S. citizens from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, within Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Despite Biden’s continued interest in pushing for the Equality Act, Democrats fear they may not have enough votes in the Senate to pass the legislation. That is despite the Democratic Party holding the power with an even number of seats and Vice President Kamala Harris primed to vote in case of a tie.

But that’s not all. There’s also a stall in the process because of the Senate being busy with other things. Specifically, the bill will be handled by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the same committee that’s handling Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Because of that, the Biden Administration has tried to lower the expectations of citizens excited by campaign promises.

So, will the Biden Administration come through with its multiple promises?

Source: The Washington Post, The Hill